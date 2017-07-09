Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of runners took part in an annual fun run in Gerrards Cross, raising thousands for schools and communities in Africa.

Organisers believe that just under £2,000 was raised on Sunday (July 2) at the School Aid Fun Run, which took place at Bulstrode Park.

Hedgerley-based charity School Aid, which recycles book and educational materials to send to schools and communities in Africa, organised the fourth run/walk to raise awareness of the plight of African schoolchildren, some of whom have no equipment and have to walk miles to school each day.

The charity organised a 5km and a 2km shorter run for families, children and dogs, and for the first time ever there was also a schools competition prior to the main event, in which Gerrards Cross Church of England School and organisers Gayhurst School competed.

There were two 1km races for years three and four and years five and six.

Race winners

Individual 5K - Josh Lee, who also won the race last year.

Individual 2K -Jacob Kayne

Family 5k - Ross and Cameron Baker

Family 2K - Lindsey and Tommaso Pisano

Best fancy dress - Ella Sage, 5-years-old.

Schools competition: Gayhurst School won both team events, the year 3 and 4 competition and the year 5 and 6 competition.

In the individual events the results were:

Isabella Dighe (Gayhurst) 1st, year 3/4 girls

Gabriel Strutton-Smith (Gayhurst) 1st, year 3/4 boys

Isabel Dusek (Gayhurst) 1st, year 5/6 girls

Duncan Meazzo 1st, year 5/6 boys.