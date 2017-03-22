Why you might be doing your dog more harm than go

Behind the scenes at the National Film and Televi

Things to do in the Spring

Lambs help the Epilepsy Society raise funds for P

More than 400 brave cyclists took part in the Chi

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Penn’s favourite TV star Mary Berry has said she is lucky to be a mum and that it gives her an advantage over Delia Smith.

The mum-of-three and former Great British Bake Off judge believes fellow TV cook Delia may have benefited from children dishing out criticism.

The baker, who recently made a star appearance in Gerrards Cross at the end of last year, said her family were her toughest critics, a factor which gives her the edge in the kitchen.

(Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images)

Earlier this year Mary, 81, won Best Judge at the National Television Awards in a perfect Bake-Off send-off.

She will be staying with the BBC after a new series was commissioned called Mary Berry Everyday , in which she celebrates the ingredients she uses he most.

Mary told the Mirror : “Because I’ve got children, I’m very lucky because they say, ‘Don’t do that again, mum’.

“I always feel that Delia, who is absolutely brilliant, hasn’t had the advantage of having children like I have because you don’t get half the truths.”

She added: “I get truths from my husband, too, and sometimes I get really hurt.”

Delia, 75, has previously said she was unable to have children, but she spoke of how not having them was 'maybe one of the reasons I’ve been so successful'.

Speaking in London on Monday night, Mary insisted she was 'definitely friends' with Delia and has even cooked for the star at her home.

She also praised food critic Prue Leith, 77, her replacement on Bake Off..

Mary , who made an appearance at a special cake off for charity last year, said: “I’m delighted Prue has been chosen.

“She has the knowledge, she has the personality.”

Prue joins judge Paul Hollywood, 51, when the show moves to Channel 4 later this year.

Delia was quoted in 1999 saying she and her husband had been informed by doctors that they could not have children.

She said: “We were told it wasn’t possible, so we just got on with life. We didn’t dwell on it, although I do love children.”

Last year, Tory leadership candidate Andrea Leadsom quit the race after suggesting she would make a better PM than Theresa May because she had children.

She claimed being a mum meant she had a “tangible stake” in the country’s future.