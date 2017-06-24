Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of revellers attempted a world-record swing dance at Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Armed Forces Day on Saturday (June 17).

Thousands flocked to Aylesbury Rugby Club to take part in the day with members of the armed forces and their families, along with local residents, treated to a packed day of entertainment and celebration.

The sun shone in all its glory as people turned out to enjoy the event.

Highlights included a fly-past by the world famous Red Arrows, a breath-taking air display, live music and entertainment.

Unfortunately, the world record swing dance attempt was sadly a fair way off target.

Organisers hoped that 1,250 dancers would try and attempt to break the record.

But more than 300 people took part, and Bucks County Council saying they certainly enjoyed themselves in trying.





Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, said: "It's been a truly fantastic weekend of entertainment and celebration for our Armed Forces.

"Thank you to everyone who came along and all those who helped make the event the great success that it was."