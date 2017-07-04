Load mobile navigation
In pictures: Hundreds take part in Gerrards Cross fun run

Thousands of pounds has been raised for charity thanks to a Gerrards Cross fun run

  1. The 5k sets off1 of 10
  2. The year fives return from the inter-schools run2 of 10
  3. The year fives set off for the inter-schools run3 of 10
  4. The 2k participants of the fun run4 of 10
  5. The 2k & 5k participants5 of 10
  6. Year four runners finish, here is Izzy Moss6 of 10
  7. Thousands has been raised for charity7 of 10
  8. Year four girls Izzie, Jocelyn and Elisabeth of Gayhurst School show off their medals. GL8 of 10
  9. Hundreds took part in the run9 of 10
  10. A 2K runner in costume10 of 10
BucksTop 10 Buckinghamshire Afternoon Teas
Jam and then cream, or cream and then jam? Either way, it tastes delicious and we've found some of Bucks finest afternoon teas
LatimerDe Vere Latimer Estate unveils multi-million pound renovation
GetBucks caught up with the hotel's general manager Antonio Campanile to find out more about the exciting refurbishment
BeaconsfieldGiggling Squid to open new restaurant in Beaconsfield
The restaurant will open in London Road in the autumn
Music & NightlifePennfest 2017: When is it, what is the line-up and who is headlining?
The two-day music festival returns to Penn Street later this year and has announced a whole raft of musical legends for fans to enjoy
Family & KidsAqua Park floating obstacle course opening times for 2017
Aflex Aqua Park is open for the summer and here's a handy guide to opening times, prices, parking and facilities for 2017
Armed ForcesHundreds of revellers attempt world-record swing dance attempt at Armed Forces Day
The event in Aylesbury attracted thousands in the glorious sunshine
Chalfont St GilesCrowds flock to Chalfont St Giles for summer street party
Business and Traders for Chalfont St Giles hosted a summer street party
ITVHit ITV drama spotted filming in Beaconsfield - but does the heavy police presence give anything away?
Beaconsfield has been used frequently as a filming location in the past for Midsomer Murders
Chesham'Help save The Belmont Club': Chesham residents launch £12,000 fundraiser to save community centre from council ownership
Residents are hoping to convert The Belmont Club into a sports and social club after the council threatened to close the hall
Local NewsIn pictures: Midsomer Murders spotted filming in Beaconsfield
Hit TV series Midsomer Murders was spotted filming scenes in Beaconsfield Old Town on Wednesday (June 28)
Chesham'Utter chaos on roads' claim as 142-flat Chesham development gets the go-ahead
The redevelopment of the derelict site received a number of objections online, with some expressing "grave concerns"
Local NewsPolice seize 79 firearms they believe 'were intended for criminal use'
An address in Iver was searched as part of a joint investigation in which 79 viable firearms were seized
AmershamAmersham station to become step-free as part of £200 million investment into making London Underground accessible
Six stations will become step-free by 2020 as part of the Sadiq Khan's commitment to making stations more accessible
Chiltern Open Air MuseumChalfont St Giles museum says it is proud to share LGBTQ stories after Methodist Pastor condemns Pride event as "promotion of sin"
The Chiltern Open Air Museum is "saddened and disappointed" by Pastor Peter Simpson's reaction to the event
High WycombeM40 barriers to be installed to reduce traffic noise in Buckinghamshire and South Oxfordshire
Eight locations have been selected to benefit from Highways England's £5 million plan to reduce noise in communities near the M40
NHSRobert Lindsay backs the NHS as charity's 30th anniversary summer ball raises thousands for medical equipment
Scannappeal held a summer ball at the Crowne Plaza in Gerrards Cross
CrimeOne man charged and another arrested after two robberies in Chalfont St Peter
A 21-year-old has been charged with four counts of robbery, four counts of attempted robbery and one count of threatening a person with a knife in a public place
FordArson suspected after firefighters battle two van fires for more than an hour in Iver Heath
Thames Valley Police say the incident is currently being investigated as arson
