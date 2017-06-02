The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Trainspotters and locomotive fans can rejoice because a world famous steam train is set to fly through the Chiltern Hills.

The Flying Scotsman will be visiting these green and pleasant hills on a whistle stop visit as part of its 2017 tour across the country.

The FlA3 Class 60103 train returned to the tracks earlier this year when it took off on March 31 from Oxenhope to Carlisle.

It is set to be in action until the middle of September, when it will be running from Derby to York.

A tour programme for the 94-year-old train was released in January and it documented all of the places it will be visiting.

Last year a planned trip through the Chilterns was cancelled after the company behind the trip, Steam Dreams, said the line was not ready.

The train starts out at London Paddington before going through the Chilterns when it connects to the brand new line at Bicester.

It is then set to join the Chiltern mainline to Oxford, before returning to London via the Thames Valley.

When is the Flying Scotsman heading through Bucks?