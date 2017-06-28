Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

De Vere Latimer Estate in Chesham has reopened following a £7 million refurbishment.

Nicknamed The Spy House because of its connections with the Second World War, renovation at the Grade I listed Latimer estate has placed the mansion house back at the heart of the estate.

Situated among Buckinghamshire’s rolling Chiltern Hills, the refurbishment uncovered and restored many original features, as well as subtly celebrating the hotel’s connection to a secret history dating back to the 16th Century.

The biggest transformation is in the mansion house itself, with a refurbished original sweeping staircase with stained glass windows leading guests to 31 new deluxe rooms and suites that were previously meeting rooms and offices, bringing the total number of guest rooms to 205.

(Photo: De Vere)

Antonio Campanile, general manager at De Vere Latimer Estate, said: "We’re very proud to have restored this remarkable mansion house back to glory; a lot of time and work has gone in to this project, to ensure homage is paid to its important history.

"The newly refurbished bedrooms are looking fantastic and we’re already receiving excellent feedback from guests.

"As a popular venue for the meetings, conferences and private events market, the renovation was planned and designed to appeal to all our customers, whilst providing a stylish standout venue in stunning surroundings."

He said all guest rooms now featured free wi-fi and flat screen TVs, whilst suites and deluxe rooms came complete with king size beds, fluffy robes and slippers as well as luxury bathroom toiletries.

(Photo: De Vere)

The new 1838 Restaurant and Bar, which is now open to members of the public as well as hotel guests, is located in the mansion house and features an open kitchen cooking up locally sourced, seasonal British dishes.

Guests can choose to dine in the modern, wooden-floored restaurant, with soft green touches and indoor trees, or head outside to the courtyard and dine under the trees by candle light.

The new Huntley Bar features stunning views across the Chess Valley and offers both guests and locals a relaxing, stylish environment in which to enjoy a drink whilst taking in the surroundings.

Traditional afternoon tea is also set to be launched at the hotel over the summer months, served in The Library, a fully refurbished space in the mansion house which radiates Victorian charm and features views of the hotel’s grounds.

The hotel’s main reception has also moved to the mansion house and has undergone a full transformation.