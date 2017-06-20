Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crowds descended on a village as it celebrated a summer street party at the weekend.

Business and Traders for Chalfont St Giles (BAT4CSG) hosted a street party for the village on Sunday (June 18).

And this fantastic selection of photos show both young and old enjoying the summer celebrations, including football, live music, children's rides, food, wine and beers.

Billed by BAT4CSG as "a great place to catch up with friends", and with a theme of the "good old days", people enjoyed hanging out in the glorious weather.

The party was held from 12pm until 6pm, and the live music included Maddie Martin, Infrared, Misunderstood, Charlotte Hill, The Magic Sticks, The Fred and Al Experience and Dirty Mavis.

Last year the village held a special street party for the Queen's 90th birthday which was hailed a resounding success - and it looks like this one proved just as popular.

And if one party isn't enough, the village will now be gearing up for the massive Chalfont St Giles show, which is set to be held on September 2 .