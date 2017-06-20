A care home celebrated its 21st birthday with a summer fete on Friday (June 16).
The daughter of the first ever resident to live at Chalfont Lodge, Gillian Winder, came and spoke a few words about the history of the home as she was a pupil there when the original building was used as a school.
Linda Watts came and entertained with her charming and warm voice and throughout the day people were welcome to come and play a range of classic games such as Hook’a’Duck, Hoopla and Splat a Rat for prizes.
There was also a selection of craft stalls such as a local bee keeper who sells an array of honeys and jams and makes beeswax candles, a beautiful hand crafted card stall and a stall for fancy hats.
Everyone had a fantastic day and celebrated with scrumptious hot dogs and burgers made by head chef Dusan.
Staff at the home would like to say a huge thank you to our friends from Tesco’s Jackie and Cathy, Community Champions who helped us throughout the day and ran a tea tent for us filled with strawberries and cream and other delights.