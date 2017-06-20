Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home celebrated its 21st birthday with a summer fete on Friday (June 16).

The daughter of the first ever resident to live at Chalfont Lodge, Gillian Winder, came and spoke a few words about the history of the home as she was a pupil there when the original building was used as a school.

Linda Watts came and entertained with her charming and warm voice and throughout the day people were welcome to come and play a range of classic games such as Hook’a’Duck, Hoopla and Splat a Rat for prizes.

There was also a selection of craft stalls such as a local bee keeper who sells an array of honeys and jams and makes beeswax candles, a beautiful hand crafted card stall and a stall for fancy hats.

Everyone had a fantastic day and celebrated with scrumptious hot dogs and burgers made by head chef Dusan.

Staff at the home would like to say a huge thank you to our friends from Tesco’s Jackie and Cathy, Community Champions who helped us throughout the day and ran a tea tent for us filled with strawberries and cream and other delights.