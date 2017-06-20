Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A "Wonderland Tea Party" was held at a Beaconsfield care home on Friday (June 16) as part of a tour of homes initiative.

Residents and staff at Sunrise of Beaconsfield care community invited friends, family members and neighbours to the party as part of the Sunrise Tour of Homes initiative.

The event, from 11am-3pm, allowed guests to meet staff and take a tour of the community, while there was also an array of delicious food and drink and a range of exciting games and activities, with live entertainment from 2.30pm.

Mouth-watering sweet treats were served alongside Pimm’s, tea and coffee, with activities including lawn croquet and the opportunity to explore an art display and small gift shops.

Shila Odedra-Silvera, director of community relations, said: “Our ‘Wonderland Tea Party’ is a great way to welcome everybody to our wonderful and caring home, while also giving guests the chance to socialise over some great food and drinks.

“We want to give people an insight into the dedication and expertise of our staff, and the dynamic, engaging environment that we provide for residents at Sunrise of Beaconsfield.”