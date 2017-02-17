Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of the Super Bowl are celebrating because American football is set to touch down in High Wycombe.

Sessions of non-contact flag football will be played every Thursday evening at John Hampden Grammar School, meaning people can enjoy the excitement of the sport without any of the physical clashes the sport is known for.

The sessions are open to anyone over 16 years of age, and of any sporting ability, for just £2 each.

Running from 7pm to 8pm, they will be coached by the Buckinghamshire Wolves American Football Club.

The evenings are organised by Leap, the Sport and Activity Partnership for the area, on behalf of Buckinghamshire County Council’s Active Bucks project.

Leap director Mark Ormerod said: “We’re offering all the fun of American Football without any of the hits.

“This is a great opportunity for people to learn about this fantastic game which is becoming more and more popular in the UK.

“National Football League (NFL) fixtures will be taking place at Wembley Stadium and Twickenham later this year, so here’s your chance to really find out more about this fascinating sport first-hand in High Wycombe.

“What’s more, initiatives such as this are wonderful in that they work for all levels of ability and are suitable for people who are not necessarily fantastic at sport.”

Coaches from the Buckinghamshire Wolves - based around Beaconsfield - will be in attendance at the sessions at the school in Marlow Hill.

There is no need to pre-book because people can simply turn up and join in.

Flag football is a version of US and Canadian football where the basic rules are similar to those of the mainstream game.

But instead of tackling players to the ground, the defensive team must remove a flag or flag belt from the ball carrier.

Mr Ormerod said: “Leap’s message for 2017 is that people in Bucks need to be more active for the sake of their health.

“This is a fantastic way to look after your health and have fun.”

Residents can enjoy their first session for free if they downloaded a voucher from this site: www.activebucks.co.uk