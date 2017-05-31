Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These amazing set of pictures show Morris dancers from Oxfordshire performing in Chalfont St Peter for an afternoon of dance.

The rain managed to hold off despite a gloomy forecast as Cry Havoc entertained around 60 onlookers with gusto and humour on Sunday, May 14.

It was the troupe's first visit to All Saints Church, Oval Way, in three years and their appearance, led by James Hague, was well received.

The group owes its name to the military command “Havoc!”, which was used in the Middle Ages to direct soldiers to pillage and create lots of chaos.

Luckily for the community the connection ended there and people enjoyed an afternoon of dance, folk history and barbecue, prepared by the Hatton family and assisted by Paddy Hague, Elizabeth Thompson and Clair McCoy, along with a range of ales and ciders.

Robert Cunningham, chairman of Friends of All Saints Church, said: "Many thanks go to all who came along to support and give generously, to local photographer David Moore for the accompanying images, to Hannah McCoy for another brilliant banner design, to Nigel and Paddy Hague for sponsoring Cry Havoc, and to Sandra in the Church Office for printing all the posters and flyers.

"The Friends of All Saints look forward to investing the money raised in future infrastructure projects.