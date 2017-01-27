Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

PennFest is once again returning to Bucks and brings with it a star-studded lineup.

The hugely anticipated festival will see indie and dance music legends Primal Scream and The Charlatans take to the stage.

Following the sell out event last summer, the two day music festival takes place on Friday July 21 and runs until Sunday July 22.

Along with Primal Scream and The Charlatans, the confirmed lineup so far is Sigma, Maverick Sabre, Cast, EMF, Sugar Hill Gang, Becky Hill, Pigeon Detectivies, Kate Nash, Reverend And The Makers and Goldie Looking Chain.

And brand new for 2017 is The Lockdown Presents Stage, featuring DJ sets from Wilkinson, Congo Natty and Sasasas on the Friday night with Blonde, Chris Lorenzo and more to be announced on the Saturday.

The Big Top stage will return and will be packed with many well known acts plus the return of the Old Skool Warehouse.

There will also be a diverse selection of exciting and popular local bands performing.

Camping will be available on site from Friday to Sunday.

There will be free hot showers in the camping area as well as a quieter family camping zone, along with glamping with Wow Tents and pre‐pitched tents from Camplitude.

As well as an array of contemporary and established performers, there will be creative workshops, a global artisan market with a selection arts based stalls to choose from and lots more.

For children there will also be plenty of activities, with arts and crafts workshops, street entertainers and performers and a circus workshop where they can learn circus skills.

Many of the children’s events are free. There will also be multiple bars and a wide range of quality food outlets, selling food from around the world.

Visit http://www.pennfest.net/ for more information.