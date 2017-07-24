Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of revellers did not let the mud and rain dampen their spirits as they flocked to the seventh annual Pennfest.

The Big Park in Winchmore Hill once again played host to the two-day event as festival goers embraced the inclement weather to enjoy songs from some of music's biggest acts.

A raft of artists played on Friday (July 21) and Saturday (July 22), including indie legends James, Primal Scream, The Charlatans, Maverick Sabre, Sugar Hill Gang, Pigeon Detectives and Kate Nash.

The Main Stage saw headline performances from Primal Scream and The Charlatans on Friday and Saturday saw the festival close to music from Sigma and James.

Kate Nash headlined the Big Top Stage on the Friday while the Pigeon Detectives, along with Reverend and the Makers closed out the Saturday night.

Festival-goers took to Twitter to pay homage to the festival, lauding the "family-friendly" music festival and the artists that played.

Kerin Metcalf wrote: "PennFest was so amazing - same time next year?!" while Daniel Craig said that Sigma "absolutely smashed it last night at Pennfest".

"Love the festival season! Thank you Pennfest, awesome crowd yesterday," wrote Stevey Marsh.

Did you go along to Pennfest this year? Get in touch with reporter Tom Herbert at tom.herbert@trinitymirror.com if you did.