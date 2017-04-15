Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following the sell-out success of last year, Penn Street is once again set to play host to one of the biggest events in the Bucks musical calendar.

The two-day music festival PennFest is returning this summer and brings with it a raft of stars across three days in July.

Indie legends James - who became known for a string of 90s hits including Sit Down and Laid - have just been announced as Saturday's main stage headliners.

Along with the Manchester-based band, Primal Scream, Primal Scream, The Charlatans, Maverick Sabre, Sugar Hill Gang, Pigeon Detectives and Kate Nash are all set to play.

Also on the line-up are The Coral, Maximo Park, Case, EMF, Becky Hill, Reverend & The Makers, Goldie Looking Chain, Alex Francis, Wild Front, Noasis and Blurd.

New for 2017 is the Lockdown Presents Stage, featuring DJ sets from Wilkinson, P Money, Congo Natty and SaSaSaS on the Friday night and Blonde, Chris Lorenzo, Tom Zanetti on the Saturday night.

Additionally, this year sees the return of the Big Top stage along with the Old Skool Warehouse.

There will also be a diverse selection of exciting and popular local bands performing.

Camping is available on site from Friday July 21 to Sunday July 23, and there will be free hot showers in the camping area as well as a quieter family camping zone, along with glamping with Wow Tents and pre-pitched tents from Camplitude.

Across the weekend there will be creative workshops, a global artisan market with a selection of arts based stalls to choose from.

And children are not forgotten as the weekend features arts and crafts workshops, street entertainers and performers and a circus workshop where they can learn circus skills, many of which are free.

There will also be multiple bars and a wide range of quality food outlets, selling food from around the world.

Visit www.pennfest.co.uk for more information.