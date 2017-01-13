Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music To Your Ears, an original music night featuring established and up and coming artists is making it’s long-awaited return to Chesham.

Audiences will be treated to genre’s including folk, indie, pop and rap, acoustic set in the recently refurbished Chess Suite at Chesham United Football Club.

The first event of the year takes place on January 20 will be headlined by none other than Wycombe’s finest The Running Guns who many will remember from playing the main stage at last summer’s BURYFields festival.

They play a blend of rock/pop influenced by a 60s/70s groovy old school feel. These guys are not just musicians but entertainers. Support comes from LUX who are an eclectic mix of pop, folk and soul with distinctive harmonies and emotive lyrics that creates their own unique style.

Amelia Lappert who is a dynamic artist performing original acoustic music infused with a healthy dose of folk, soul, and country vibes will also be taking to the stage. All acts have played the BURYFields festival in recent years.

Tickets are just £5 plus booking fee and are available at www.wegottickets.com/event/383806 or on the door on the night.