Hundreds of people flocked to a museum's first ever Pride night held to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

The Chiltern Open Air Museum (COAM) hosted a special Pride of the Chilterns event on Friday (June 16), supported by Arts Council England, which delivered a feast of burlesque, drag, swing dance, drama and poetry.

Hosted by Patrick and Archie from Patriarky, they kept the night on track with musical and poetic entertainment and introduced the other acts.

Other acts included Pink Swing from London, who taught the audience Lindy Hop and Shim Shim dancing, a drama performance by Inky Cloak about queer friendship and the LGBTQ black clubbing scene, Sophia Blackwell with her sassy sultry poetry about shared LGBTQ histories and Ginger Tarte performing as a female drag queen with burlesque.

Museum director Sue Shave said: "We are just delighted to welcome the LGBTQ community to Chiltern Open Air Museum for a Pride celebration night, to share our hidden histories linked to our historic building collection and to show our communities the inclusive nature of our museum as a wonderful visitor attraction and marriage venue.

"One of our visitors was so overjoyed that we were offering an LGBTQ event in recognition and acknowledgement of the vibrancy and diversity of our local LGBTQ community that he made a rainbow cake and brought it along to share with all the staff and the rest of the audience."