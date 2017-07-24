Pennfest in pictures

What's OngalleryPennfest in picturesThousands of festival-goers descended on a rain-soaked Pennfest on Friday (July 21) and Saturday (July 22) ShareByTom Herbert13:22, 24 JUL 2017Updated13:26, 24 JUL 2017The rain didn't dampen their spirits1 of 19Thousands braved the poor weather2 of 19Revellers enjoyed the food, music and beer3 of 19Umbrellas seemed the sensible option4 of 19Festival-goers were not put off by the bad weather5 of 19This woman seemed to have a good time in the rain6 of 19People didn't let the mud and rain dampen their spirits7 of 19The Big Park in Winchmore Hill played host once again8 of 19Fans flocked to see some indie legends performing overthe weekend9 of 19The festival has been lauded on social media10 of 19Pennfest was running for its seventh year11 of 19People enjoyed seeing the artists perform12 of 19This man wouldn't let the mud put him off having fun13 of 19Even Duffman from The Simpsons made an appearance14 of 19Revellers enjoyed sets from The Charlatans and James15 of 19The festival has garnered praise16 of 19Lots of festival-fans enjoyed the weekend17 of 19Despite the gloomy weather, it seems like everyone had fun18 of 19People were not put off despite the inclement weather19 of 19