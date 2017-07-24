Load mobile navigation
Pennfest in pictures

Thousands of festival-goers descended on a rain-soaked Pennfest on Friday (July 21) and Saturday (July 22)

  1. The rain didn't dampen their spirits1 of 19
  2. Thousands braved the poor weather2 of 19
  3. Revellers enjoyed the food, music and beer3 of 19
  4. Umbrellas seemed the sensible option4 of 19
  5. Festival-goers were not put off by the bad weather5 of 19
  6. This woman seemed to have a good time in the rain6 of 19
  7. People didn't let the mud and rain dampen their spirits7 of 19
  8. The Big Park in Winchmore Hill played host once again8 of 19
  9. Fans flocked to see some indie legends performing overthe weekend9 of 19
  10. The festival has been lauded on social media10 of 19
  11. Pennfest was running for its seventh year11 of 19
  12. People enjoyed seeing the artists perform12 of 19
  13. This man wouldn't let the mud put him off having fun13 of 19
  14. Even Duffman from The Simpsons made an appearance14 of 19
  15. Revellers enjoyed sets from The Charlatans and James15 of 19
  16. The festival has garnered praise16 of 19
  17. Lots of festival-fans enjoyed the weekend17 of 19
  18. Despite the gloomy weather, it seems like everyone had fun18 of 19
  19. People were not put off despite the inclement weather19 of 19
Music & NightlifePennfest 2017: Thousands embrace the mud and rain to flock to seventh annual festival
The weekend saw headline performances from legends James, The Charlatans and Primal Scream
Pennfest 2017: Thousands embrace the mud and rain to flock to seventh annual festival
