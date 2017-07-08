Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brand new digital radio station for South Bucks is set to launch this weekend.

From 10am on Saturday (July 8), The Beat will broadcast all the latest news, travel and What’s On information for the area, as well as playing hit music from from the 90s, 00s and Now.

Priding itself on 'Playing All The Hits', studio bosses hope to play as many songs per hour as possible, with a host of familiar names joining the station from its lauch.

Ex-Heart and BRMB presenter Mikey Faulkner is set to host the breakfast show and former Capital FM DJ Chris Brooks will be hosting daytimes.

And at the weekend, legendary TV presenter and radio DJ Pat Sharp will be joining the station for All The Hits on Saturday afternoons, with Mikey Faulkner counting down the top 40 on The Beat Chart each Sunday afternoon.

The station will be available on DAB Digital Radio, as well as broadcasting online and on mobile devices.

There will also be some fantastic competitions from the launch, including the chance for listeners to win tickets to see Little Mix in Norwich and Majority Technology DAB Digital Radios.

Darren Dorrington, managing director at The Beat, said: “We’re really excited to be launching a new radio station for South Buckinghamshire.

"With so many local events going on around here over the next few months, it’s going to be really exciting to launch a brand new local radio station and we hope everyone in South Buckinghamshire will switch us on from Saturday.”