A pair of culinary heavyweights are coming together later this year for what has been billed as a unique dining experience in Marlow.

Two Michelin-starred Tom Kerridge and ex-Saturday Kitchen host James Martin have teamed up and will be cooking together for the first time ever on Tuesday, June 27.

The two superstar chefs will be serving diners an eight course tasting menu at The Shed, a private dining space which Tom launched earlier this year.

The menu promises to celebrate the best of the British summer, and dishes will feature seasonal British produce and reflect each chef’s individual cooking style.

Restaurateur James and Tom - owner of the Hand and Flowers - will be in charge of cooking and presenting their own dishes.

The pair have worked closely to fine-tune their final menu, and carefully chosen wines will be paired with each course.

This will be the first time the cookbook authors and TV presenters have shared worktop space, and it will be in an intimate, nine-seater dining room.

With such an intimate venue, diners have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch the chefs cook right in front of them.

Guests can interact with both chefs as they work and grill them about their cooking secrets and fascinating culinary journeys - so this is set to be an unmissable event for food lovers, near and far.

The sold-out event will take place at 7.30pm on June 27.

Situated on West Street in Marlow, The Shed is opposite Tom’s pub The Coach and just minutes from Two Michelin-starred The Hand and Flowers.