Marlow’s only riverside hotel restaurant, On the Lawn, has opened for the summer at Macdonald Compleat Angler.

With unrivalled views of the River Thames and next to the Marlow Bridge, On the Lawn is an elegant outdoor restaurant and bar offering diners the ultimate al-fresco dining experience for the warmer months.

With a dedicated outdoor bar and table service, guests can indulge in a variety of Champagnes and wines by the glass or bottle, as well as refreshing cocktails.

The restaurant also boasts an outdoor grill where chefs are on hand to prepare a range of culinary delights, whilst guests catch a glimpse of the wildlife or the Olympic rowers training on the river from the neighbouring Marlow Rowing Club.

The carefully crafted menu has been specifically designed to be enjoyed in the sunshine.

My mother and I popped down to the four AA red star venue to experience everything On the Lawn had to offer.

When we arrived the garden was buzzing with excited guests enjoying a wedding reception, making the atmosphere even more celebratory.

Starting with a gorgeous chilled glass of sauvignon blanc from New Zealand, we looked at the menu which featured cardamom and Keen’s cheddar coated grilled tiger prawns, minute steak crostini and grilled lemon chicken.

For those looking for a lighter bite, plates included John Ross Jnr smoked salmon served with piccalilli and sourdough bread, charred cauliflower cous cous, or warm grilled halloumi with piquillo peppers, baby courgette and heritage tomato salsa.

I can only describe the menu as a super chic, gastronomic picnic spread.

There was not a soggy sandwich or sausage roll in sight, plus you could even enjoy homemade scones with luxurious clotted cream and strawberry jam, making alfresco dining even more indulgent.

Gavin Webster, general manager at Macdonald Compleat Angler Hotel, said: “We are in a stunning location at the Compleat Angler and our outdoor areas are always very popular.

"On the Lawn offers guests an opportunity to make the most of the British summertime as the weather starts to heat up.

"The Compleat Angler is renowned for delivering world-class service and we boast some impressive chefs, who bring to life local ingredients to prepare some truly unique flavours."

You can mix and match the dishes depending on how hungry you are and we decided to have two small plates as our starter, followed by bigger dishes from the grill and then rounding off with something sweet.

Dishes tried and tested:

Charred cauliflower cous cous salad with maple dressing (£7.50)

Packed with superfoods, not only did it taste good, it made you feel good afterwards.

With not a grain in site, cauliflower is a clever substitute for cous cous and this light dish tasted fresh and fragrant with peppery watercress and sweet pomegranate gems.

Burrata and heirloom tomato with nut free basil pesto (£10)

Amazing to look at, this was not just a pretty plate of food. The variety of tomatoes created a range of sweet and sourness in my mouth and the clever use of textures ensured it was anything but a boring salad.

Minute steak crostini with wild rocket, pepper coulis and dill pickle (£12)

From the grill section, this was a much more substantial, hearty dish and super meaty too. The large hunk of steak rested on a crispy slice of bread like an open sandwich.

The pickles and pepper sauce complemented the beef and the rocket gave it an extra peppery finish.

Grilled lemon chicken with caesar, anchovies and parmesan (£10)

Succulent and juicy, the white meat was light and delicious and a real example of summer food. The lettuce was crisp and fresh and the anchovies gave the whole dish a moreish, salty edge.

Summer berries, crushed meringue and smarties sundae (£6.50)

Served in a tall glass, it was wonderfully fruity and creamy but not overly sickly or indulgent. There was a good balance of fruit to cream, although I don't know where the 'smarties' were...

Selection of Isle of Arran Dairies ice cream (£4.50)

Finally, the choice of ice cream and sorbet flavours were fabulous.

Served in a pristine bowl, it was an elegant and refreshing way to end our meal.

Of the cherry, mango and passionfruit flavours I ordered, cherry had to be my favourite.

It had a rich and silky texture, luscious and fruity palate and tasted of real cherries as sweet chunks were swirled into each scoop.

It's important to note that aside from the phenomenally creative and luscious food crafted by the amazing regional executive chef Raj Chakraborty and his talented team, the service is impeccable.

Expect to feel special at this fine dining venue. The staff are always on hand to top up your drinks and answer and questions you may have, but they are also well trained to respect your intimacy and know exactly when to approach you.

If you've got a bucket list of things to do this summer, make sure lunch at On the Lawn is one of them.

You won't be dissapointed.

Factbox:

Price: On the Lawn dishes start from £3.50 each

Opening times: On The Lawn open most days from 11am, with food served from 12pm-4pm

Address: Macdonald Compleat Angler, Marlow Bridge, Bisham, Marlow, SL7 1RG

Telephone: 0344 8799128

Website: macdonaldhotels.co.uk

Dress code: smart

Parking: Private hotel car park, free