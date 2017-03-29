Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After the sell-out success of Tom Kerridge's Pop-Up Picture House, a new project is being launched which will bring audiences a whole new experience of food and films in unique locations.

Rick Stein's Sunset Cinema, the first event following the launch of the Pop-Up Picture Company, will debut in Buckinghamshire's historic Cliveden House on June 21.

Guests will settle down in the famous spa garden as they watch films such as Scandal, La La Land and The Usual Suspects with Rick Stein's top-quality food.

Rick Stein, who is renowned for his restaurants in Padstow and Falmouth, will be cooking up signature seafood dishes, vegetarian options and seasonal dishes - such as lamb curry.

“I've always loved going to the cinema, but sometimes I just love making myself something delicious to eat, putting on a great movie and settling down for the evening,” the Michelin star chef said.

“The Pop-Up Picture Company is a perfect combination of all these elements – that great cinema atmosphere, with dinner served to the comfort of your sofa and the added bonus of simply stunning locations.

“I'm really looking forward to the summer."

Rick Stein's cinema will be running in June and July but will move from Taplow's Cliveden to Hampshire's Chewton Glen Hotel on July 9, on the edge of the New Forest.

The gastronomic film nights follow the winter success of the movie screenings in Marlow , where Michelin-starred Tom Kerridge served two courses to eager audiences.

Kerridge, one of the four friends who came up with the initial concept, said he was delighted the culinary movie experiences are continuing nearby.

He said: “We were blown away by the demand for the event in Marlow and we now want to share this with people in more unique and diverse venues.

“Rick is one of my all-time food heroes and to have him on board for the summer launch is phenomenal – what a great way to make a special occasion out of a trip to the cinema.”

The classic films will be screened each evening and both venues will provide an idyllic backdrop for a unique, al fresco summer evening of food and film to be shared with family and friends.

Tickets will cost £65 and will go on sale at the end of April; to find out more about the Pop-Up Picture Company events and access to priority bookings to the screenings, register here.