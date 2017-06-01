The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thousands of people headed to Marlow for the first ever Pub in the Park festival .

Celebrity super-chef Tom Kerridge hosted a lively three day food drink and music festival along the river Thames on Friday May 19, Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21.

The event saw the Michellin-starred chef take over Higginson Park with pop-up versions of his award-winning pubs The Coach and The Hand and Flowers.

And The Dopamine Diet author also invited other top chefs from the area to sell their artisan food and do live cooking demonstrations.

Billed as the ultimate pub garden, the family event saw a demonstration from Raymond Blanc with live music from Tom Odell and Sophie Ellis-Bextor on Friday evening.

On Saturday festival-goers were treated to demonstrations from Monica Galetti, Atul Kochhar and Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, with live music from Toploader, James Morrison and The Brand New Heavies.

Angela Hartnett and Neil Borthwick took to the stage on Sunday and revellers enjoyed performances from 10CC and the Fun Lovin' Criminals.

There was also a pop-up champagne bar, craft beer, a shopping village and artisan food and drink producers to make sure there was something for everyone.