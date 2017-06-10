The Ivy Collection has opened its first site in Buckinghamshire, The Ivy Marlow Garden.

Situated within the heart of the historic riverside town of Marlow, the new restaurant offers a neighbourhood dining destination for both local residents and visitors alike.

Launched on May 31, The Ivy Marlow Garden is open seven days a week and features an all-day dining menu.

The a la carte menu is available all day

As with its sister restaurants including The Ivy Cobham Brasserie which opened on June 1, the Ivy-inspired menu is all encompassing, serving breakfast, elevenses, weekend brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, light snacks, cocktails and dinner.

Expect stunning furniture at The Ivy Marlow Garden

As well as the main restaurant space, The Ivy Marlow Garden features a scenic garden (open within the summer months only), offering customers with a tranquil oasis, al fresco escape and full menu.

Dine alfresco at The Ivy Marlow Garden

The critically-acclaimed Martin Brudnizki Design Studio consulted on the restaurant’s interiors, with notable features including an Arancia onyx bar, pendant lighting, marble floor tiles and polished parquet panel flooring, and a mixture of caramel leather banquettes and port coloured leather dining chairs and bar stools.

The Ivy Marlow Garden opened on May 31, 2017

How to book a table:

Make a reservation by calling 01628 902777 or visiting theivymarlowgarden.com

Address: High Street, Marlow, SL7 1AH