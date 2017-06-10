The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Ivy Collection has opened its first site in Buckinghamshire, The Ivy Marlow Garden.

Situated within the heart of the historic riverside town of Marlow, the new restaurant offers a neighbourhood dining destination for both local residents and visitors alike.

Launched on May 31, The Ivy Marlow Garden is open seven days a week and features an all-day dining menu.

As with its sister restaurants including The Ivy Cobham Brasserie which opened on June 1, the Ivy-inspired menu is all encompassing, serving breakfast, elevenses, weekend brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, light snacks, cocktails and dinner.

As well as the main restaurant space, The Ivy Marlow Garden features a scenic garden (open within the summer months only), offering customers with a tranquil oasis, al fresco escape and full menu.

The critically-acclaimed Martin Brudnizki Design Studio consulted on the restaurant’s interiors, with notable features including an Arancia onyx bar, pendant lighting, marble floor tiles and polished parquet panel flooring, and a mixture of caramel leather banquettes and port coloured leather dining chairs and bar stools.

How to book a table:

Make a reservation by calling 01628 902777 or visiting theivymarlowgarden.com

Address: High Street, Marlow, SL7 1AH