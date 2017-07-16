The video will start in 8 Cancel

The charming 16th century Chequers in Marlow has opened nine guest bedrooms above its pub and dining room.

Retaining beautifully original features, eight of the new rooms have king size beds, while the other has a double, and they all have en-suite bathrooms.

Decorated using a sophisticated palette of bright fabrics, bold geometric tiling and chic wallpapers, all rooms come individually furnished with bespoke reclaimed timber desks, wardrobes of powder-coated scaffolding poles with reclaimed timber shelves, mid-century style chests of drawers and bedside tables and industrial-style light fittings.

To get an idea of what food B&B guests could tuck into at the newly revamped site, my mother and I went along to try the new lunch menu created by head chef, Steven Styles.

Passionate about using locally sourced produce wherever possible and the very best quality cuts of 100-day aged grain-fed Australian beef, we took a table for two in the dining room to taste Steven's seasonal specialities.

Even though there were nearly a dozen starters on offer including toasted focaccia, soup of the day and salt and pepper squid, we copied each other and went for prawn cocktail (£7.50).

Named Proper Prawn Cocktail on the menu, it was certainly made up of all the classic elements of the famous 1980s dish, minus the tall glass.

The salad leaves were given a 21st Century upgrade (using rocket and watercress instead of iceberg) and the shellfish was king size, juicy and plump.

Complete with a mandatory lemon wedge, thick and fruity Marie Rose sauce and of course buttered bread, the warm door stop loaf certainly made the dish a winner and we both wiped our plates clean.

For our main courses, there was plenty to choose from including burger, steak, battered fish, pie, barbecue ribs, fishcakes, salad and of course a handful of sandwiches served with fries.

My mum was persuaded by the sound of lemon and garlic chicken (£14.50) served with spiced chickpea puree, chorizo and grilled courgettes.

It looked and smelt very Moroccan when it arrived to our table not too long after we had finished our first course.

She thoroughly enjoyed it and said the chicken was cooked beautifully and had a lovely fresh lemon aroma, although she couldn't taste any garlic.

She also enjoyed the generous chunks of chorizo, but felt it overpowered the plate and probably could have done with less of it.

I chose seared fillet of sea bream (£16.95) and too was impressed by the good size portion.

The white fish had a wonderful crispy, salty skin and silky flesh and the cherry tomato and olive salsa created a Mediterranean touch.

There were plenty of soft rosemary new potatoes to get through and it certainly filled a hole in my tummy.

As we both have a sweet tooth we had to round off our lunch with a pud.

The options included hot Belgian chocolate brownie, warm treacle tart, passionfruit and lemon posset and Eton mess.

My mum was pleased she picked vanilla creme brulee (£6).

Served in a cute ramekin dish, the thick and creamy dessert was gorgeously infused with vanilla pods and had a brilliant caramel crunch on top.

Served with a buttery shortbread on the side, she said it tasted heavenly.

I went for something a little less indulgent, but nevertheless delicious - lemon, mango and raspberry sorbet (£5 for three scoops).

Sweet, tangy and refreshing, it was the perfect ending to a great, hearty lunch.

Factbox:

Price: Lunch mains start from £11.75 each, sandwiches from £7

B&B: Standard doubles from £90 a night and deluxe rooms from £130 per night (includes breakfast)

Opening times: Mon-Thur 8am-11pm, Fri and Sat 8am-12am, Sun 8am-10pm

Address: Chequers, High Street, Marlow, SL7 1BA

Telephone: 01628 482 053

Website: thechequersmarlow.co.uk

Dress code: Casual

Parking: Pay and display car park near by