Giggling Squid is set to introduce its signature Thai cuisine to Beaconsfield in early autumn.

The new restaurant at 22 London Road in the town will have room for up to 200 guests.

Owned by Thai-born Pranee Laurillard and her husband Andrew, Giggling Squid - the nickname of one of their three children - was founded in the basement of a tiny fisherman’s cottage, now the Brighton restaurant, where dreams of replicating a little taste of home became a reality.

Mr Laurillard said: "We are delighted to be opening in Beaconsfield. It’s a lovely town and we’ve got a fantastic building, we’re really looking forward to contributing to the food scene in the area.”