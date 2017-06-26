Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As an offshoot to the famous Ivy restaurant in London, expectations ran high when I went to try out The Ivy Marlow Garden .

Open since May 31 and still with a two month waiting list for a weekend table, my auntie and I felt lucky to be dining at the High Street eatery.

The restaurant possessed a chic and stylish open-plan layout, with a charming walled garden and conservatory towards the rear of the building.

We took a table for two in the glass house dressed with gorgeous pillows and beautiful flowers.

We were surprised at how much choice there was on the all-day menu and that there were some British favourites as well as some more fancy food.

As we perused the extensive menu we toasted with a glass each of The Ivy Collection Champagne, Montoy, (£8.95) - which offered a fabulous start to our exclusive exprience.

There were lots of fishy starters available so I chose tuna carpaccio (£9.95), while my auntie went for a classic prawn cocktail with baby gem, avocado, cherry tomatoes and Marie Rose sauce (£9.75).

The waiters were keen to refill our water tumblers and top up our wine glasses regularly with Gavi, Voltolino from Italy, (£28 bottle) which the sommelier suggested, and boy was it delightful.

Served on a classy rimmed white plate, the yellowfin tuna was soaked in a tomato, watermelon and ponzu dressing with miso mayonnaise and toasted sesame.

It was rich yet refreshing, juicy and clean and the basil garnish offered an Italian touch.

From rib-eye steak, Shepherds pie and hamburger, to blackened cod fillet, aromatic duck curry and roasted lamb shoulder, mains start from a surprisingly reasonable £12.75.

With a taste for fish, I continued with the seared yellowfin tuna but this time with a sesame crust (£17.95).

The sashimi style fillet was silky and luxurious and the accompanying salad of shaved fennel, edamame, wasabi sauce and daikon cress was wonderfully fresh and delicious.

Unlike the Italian vibe I got from my main, this was much more Japanese inspired and it was a lovely and light summer dish.

My auntie was just as satisfied with her more hearty salmon and smoked haddock fish cake (£13.50) served with spinach and herb sauce, a soft poached hen's egg and baby watercress.

The presentation and execution of each plate was spot on, but you would probably need to order a side dish as they are not the largest of portions.

We rounded off our Ivy debut with dessert and coffee.

Like with the savouries, the sweet options were comprehensive with the likes of apple tart, panna cotta, cappuccino cake and creme brulee.

While I went for three luscious scoops of mango sorbet (£5.25), my dinner guest went for the epic chocolate bomb (£8.50) and undoubtedly the star of the night.

When our puddings came out, the waiter poured a jug of hot salted caramel sauce over the round chocolate bomb to unveil layers of milk foam, vanilla ice cream and crunchy honeycomb - very theatrical and there were a few stares from our neighbours.

Speechless, let's just say it was worth every penny.

We had a relaxed yet sophisticated experience and the bright, floral, open plan design of the restaurant made you feel like you were eating in a quaint English garden.

It may possess a fancy name and of course the service and food is impeccable, but you don't have to be a celebrity to fit in, for the atmosphere is natural and welcoming and at the end of the day there is a humble burger, curry and fish and chip on the menu.

One criticism I have to make was that there was limited choice for someone with a dairy intolerance.

Despite informing the restaurant of my dietary requirements ahead of our visit, there did not seem to be any scope for adapting dishes.

The restaurant is open all day every day and even serves a traditional afternoon tea - something we would like to try if we can grab a table in the future.

Factbox:

Price: Main courses start from £12.75

Address: High Street, Marlow , SL7 1AH

Telephone: 01628 902777

Website: theivymarlowgarden.com

Opening hours: Mon-Sat 8am-12.30am, Sun and bank holidays 9am-11pm

Dress code: Smart casual

Parking: Pay and display