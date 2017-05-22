The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calling all gin lovers - following the runaway success of last year's maiden event , Beaconsfield's gin festival is set to return for another year next week.

The town is gearing up for only its second ever gin festival, which hits the town on Wednesday May 24 and runs all the way through to Monday May 29.

Gindig - think shindig but with more gin - takes place at two pubs in the Old Town - The Swan, London End, and The Treehouse, Aylesbury End.

The event will feature 30 exclusive gins each day in different categories, along with brand tastings, masterclasses and 'make your own gin' sessions.

Entertainment includes live music and DJs, as well as a pop-up cinema.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Arranged by Drinkwell Bars, managing director Laurie Othen hopes this year's event is as successful as 2016's .

If you love gin, or even just a great atmosphere and great entertainment this event can not be missed. Full details can be found at www.facebook.com/gindigfestival .

A schedule for the first four days is below:

Wednesday May 24 - Gins of Europe

30 European gins - Masterclasses and tastings from Audemus Spirits Pink Pepper

Swan: Los Dos Amigos Spanish guitar - followed by James Henton DJ set. Pop-up Cinema - Jumanji from 9pm - Special Spanish food menu. OPEN UNTIL 2AM - last orders 1am.

Treehouse: Make your own gin session - pre-booking required. Special reduced rate of £50 - £25 off. Walk away with your own specially crafted bottle of gin guided by the distillers of Wayfinder spirits 7-9pm. Selected cocktails only £5.

Thursday May 25 - The New World of Gin... gin from The US, Australia, NZ, even Argentina and Mexico!

Afternoon Masterclasses and samplings from Death's Door Spirits. Masterclasses and tastings from Few Spirits, Scapegrace Gin, Distillery No. 209, and Brooklyn Gin.

Swan: Extended session of the legendary Open Mic - starts at 8.30. Soul Shack street food 9pm till midnight. Pop up cinema - Pirates of the Caribbean (no not the new one released on the 26th!) Open until 2am, last orders before 1.

Treehouse: Tiki Thursday - Gin takeover. Think tropical, Think Hawaiian shirts, Think Don the Beachcomber... only think gin. Selected partner gin cocktails £5, Tiki selection 2 for £13. Serving until Midnight.

Friday May 26 - Celtic Gins - 30 gins from across Scotland, Wales and the whole of Ireland.

Special gins from Jawbox Gin, Drumshanbo Gunpowder gin and Drinksology, and gin and tonic masterclasses from Fever-Tree.

Swan: @The Jigs Ceilidh band, followed by James Henton dj set. Pop up cinema showing Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Open until 2am bar closes at 1am

Treehouse: selected £5 cocktails and Hobo gin exciters demonstration. Open until 1.30am, bar closes at 1am

Saturday May 27 - English Regional greats - Fantastic English gins, proud of their locality.

Special gins from Southwestern Distillery, Masterclasses and signature serves from The London No 1 and Marussia Beverages.

Swan: Negronis on tap from East London Liquor Company Ross O'Reilly live set in the garden from 2pm, The Deps playing at night inside. Pop up cinema showing Old School, Soul Shack 9-midnight.

Treehouse: Beaconsfield's own Wayfinder Spirits providing tasty cocktails and G+T's at the bar nominated for 'Best International Cocktail Bar' from Tales of the Cocktail.

Sunday May 28 - Spring/Summer gins - Fruity and Fresh.

Masterclasses and signature serves from the amazing Williams Gin selection.

Swan: Live music in the evening from Rory Moran, pop up cinema featuring Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 1. Soul Shack serving food 9-midnight. Service until 1am.

Treehouse: Classic gin cocktail masterclasses Discounted to £25 per head for a three drink session. 5pm - Aviation, Negroni and Gin Fizz. 7pm - Corpse Reviver No.2, Bramble, Tom Collins. Pre-Booking required. Service until 1am.

Monday May 29 - Gindig picks - we close the festival with our personal selection.

Gin tastings and masterclasses from CITADELLE GIN, and Boxer Gin amongst others.

Swan: Live music in the afternoon from Harry Quinn Music and pop up cinema closing with Jurassic Park. Negronis on Tap From East London Liquor Company looking forward to #NegroniWeek with Imbibe Magazine from the 5th.