Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Film fans are in for a treat because a unique pop-up cinema experience is set to return next month.

The Chiltern's Vintage Cinema has announced it will be screening a whole series of new films across three locations throughout May and June.

(Photo: Chris Lopez)

Movies will be shown at the Hellfre Caves in High Wycombe, the Kings Chapel in Old Amersham and the Natural History Museum at Tring.

Each film is matched to the location, meaning horror buffs can enjoy movies like The Omen, Psycho or Friday The 13th in the spooky surrounds of the caves while romantics can snuggle up to Notting Hill or La La Land in Amersham.

And families can enjoy Night At The Museum sat next to seals, deers and hippos right in the middle of the Tring-based museum itself.

Launched in March by husband and wife team Darren and Deborah Henderson, of Amersham, Chilterns Vintage Cinema has been hugely successful.

The pop-up cinema even caught the attention of the BBC earlier this year, with the broadcaster filming at two of the opening nights.

Darren said: “We have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm for our cinematic experiences.

"We have listened to our customers, made a few changes as well and programmed films people have asked for.

(Photo: Chris Lopez)

“It’s great to be able to create fun and exciting events here in The Chilterns, proving you don’t have to travel into London for unusual experiences.

"To be able to offer La La Land after all the recently publicity is amazing, so fitting for a screening in the Kings Chapel."

Deborah said: “The venues work so well for film screenings and we hope the support from the community continues so we can expand our offering, find some new venues and add other forms of entertainment to the events."

When and where at the films showing?

Hellfire Caves

8th May: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

9th May: Psycho

10th May: Alien

11th May: The Lost Boys

12th May: The Omen

13th May: Friday The 13th

Kings Chapel

29th May: Notting Hill

30th May: La La Land

Natural History Museum

1st June: ET: The Extra Terrestrial

1st June: Dirty Dancing

2nd June: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

2nd June: Kill Bill (Vol.1)

3rd June: Night At The Museum

3rd June: Goldfinger

How can I get tickets?

Tickets went on sale on Thursday 13 th April but while numbers are limited there are still seats available.

Visit the website for full details of food options, timings and what to expect.