On a snowy and bitterly cold morning two journalists prepared to take on a daunting challenge. All four trails of the Waddesdon Manor half-term orienteering challenge.

The Rothschild party mansion stands in immaculate grounds and, with the house itself shut for maintenance, it presented a great opportunity to take a brisk stroll in it's grounds searching for checkpoints.

The reporters met in the car park which had benefited from a generous dusting of snow and hopped on the short shuttle bus to the manor.

We were greeted by Waddesdon staff as well as members of the Thames Valley Orienteering Club who were expecting us to just take some pictures and go.

That's not the GetBucks way and tempting as their low expectations were, we went to the Stables Cafe to discuss tactics over a fresh scone with clotted cream and some hot chocolate.

"We could just do the one and pretend we did them all" I teased.

"No, Qasim we've come all the way here. This is meant for kids, we can do this!" replied Katy.

So it was that we made our way back to the tent and decided to take on all four challenges, if only to avoid leaving with a sorry looking semi-circle of medals.

Things seemed to be going fine until checkpoint 4 of 'Long B' came along. I was navigating and I could have sworn that it looked much further away on the map. Inevitably we got severely lost and ended up on the other side of the grounds, near the Dairy.

A kindly bus driver told us where we were but he too was stumped by where checkpoint 4 might be. When we decided to retrace our steps a girl appeared out of the bushes. Wielding a staff that she had found on the floor of the woods in one hand and clutching the hand of her mother in the other, she asked us:

"Are you guys looking for post number four?"

We told her we were and she waved the end of her staff at us.

"It's right there that took me a couple of minutes too".

We turned around to see that not only was she right but that we had walked straight past it. TWICE.

As red of face as she was of hair, we despondently continued on our trail, bickering along the way. Our half an hour target was way out and it took us just about 90 minutes to do the trail.

Braving the cold and snow was worth it however, as we got a true appreciation of the beauty of Buckinghamshire. The Manor's immaculate gardens were welcoming and the chirping of the birds in the Aviary lifted our spirits.

Waddesdon in the soft, gentle snow was truly a sight to behold and despite our numerous navigational arguments, there was a real sense of accomplishment when we finally crossed the final finish line.

Of course by then the orienteering tent had packed up so we had to get our remaining medals from a kindly groundsman.

Perhaps it was the fresh country air messing with our smog-filled, urban brains, but as light faded at Waddesdon and we pieced together the medals, we were euphoric in our achievements.

Orienteering at Waddesdon will continue all this February half-term. The shortest routes are suitable for children as young as five, but you might want to be in your teens to take on the longer walks.

That is if you're not a precocious flame-haired orienteer. Thank you, wherever you may be.

Tickets cost £3 and your last chance to try it is Sunday February 19.

Click here to see what else is going on at Waddesdon this Winter.