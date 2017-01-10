Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Those daunted by their upcoming nuptials are invited to the third annual wedding fair at Bucks County Museum, Aylesbury on Sunday January 22.

The event, which runs from 11am to 3pm at the Church Street museum will feature more than 20 exhibitors, with products and services including wedding dresses, caterers, florists, cars, make-up and hair, venues, photographers, toast masters and experienced registrars who can answer any questions relating to your wedding.

Also on hand will be the team of Buckinghamshire County Council’s registration service, who will provide information on 70 licensed venues in the county and allow you to tailor all aspects of your wedding, check availability and even book venues on the day.

The museum is hosting the event for the first time, and is one of the venues you can choose from. The fair is sponsored by Seasons Catering Co Ltd and there will be classic wedding cars on display in the courtyard.

Buckinghamshire County Council Cabinet member for Community Engagement, Margaret Aston, said:

“Congratulations to any couples who got engaged over Christmas and New Year. They are joining the 1,168 couples who have already registered with the council their intention to marry, so we know there’s going to be a huge interest in this wedding fair.



“Planning a wedding can be exciting and stressful. However, the fair is a real one-stop-shop, with all different kinds of suppliers under one roof and lots of items on display to inspire couples.



“One of the council’s key aims is to support the local economy so it’s great to hear that the majority of exhibitors on display are local, independent businesses.”