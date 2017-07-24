Petrolheads descend on museum for annual classic vehicle show

What's OngalleryPetrolheads descend on museum for annual classic vehicle showThe Chiltern Open Air Museum played host to Classic Vehicle Show which saw crowds descend on it ShareByTom Herbert16:08, 24 JUL 2017Mike Griffiths and his 1959 Berkley B95 Sport1 of 13People flocked to the museum2 of 13It wasn't just cars on display though as people showed classic bikes3 of 13Both private owners and local clubs were at the show4 of 13Robert Alford and his 1949 Lea Francis 14 HP Estate5 of 13Crowds enjoyed the range of vehicles on display6 of 13John Moody and his 1932 Austin 77 of 13Petrolheads were not put off by the rain8 of 13Car fanatics were delighted to see such a range of classic cars at the show9 of 13Enthusiasts marvelled at the collection10 of 13There was a host of gleaming and lovingly maintained classic11 of 13Enthusiasts embraced the annual event12 of 13Visitors were also able to see displays in the museum's historic working farm13 of 13