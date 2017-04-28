Police to hand out fines to overweight vehicles c

Yes, you heard it right, a festival dedicated to chihuahuas is returning to the beautiful grounds of Colston Hall in Gerrards Cross for another year.

Following the successful inaugural event last summer, which saw nearly 200 people and dogs flock to the venue, Fest of Chihuahuas will be held on August 20.

As well as giving chihuahuas owners an opportunity to meet up, the fun day out will include an official Guinness World Record Attempt for the largest dog yoga class.

The current record was set in Hong Kong by 270 dogs and their flexible owners.

A number of stalls will be on site selling specialised chihuahua treats, goodies and accessories for your pooches and a café is situated in the grounds serving a range of food and drinks for you to enjoy throughout the day.

There will be activities for you, your family and your pooch to take part in such as a fun dog show which is being judged by a superstar panel including ITV's Top Dog Model Lucky, Instagram canine Star Dolly Pawton and the editor of one of the UK's top dog magazines.

There will be face painting for children, dog grooming lessons and an agility taster as well as opportunities for selfies and photos with a number of social media canine stars who will also be attending.

Other dog breeds are welcome to join in the afternoon for the Guinness World Record attempt which is taking place at 3pm.

Tickets

Tickets will be released soon and are available here.