A drama club which has been running for nearly 69 years is nearing the end of a ‘fantastic’ pantomime.

The Iver Heath Drama Club, a non profit orgnisation which relies on fundraising, donations, ticket sales and membership fees, is performing Jack and the Beanstalk until tomorrow (Sat Jan 28).

Members range from five-years-old all the way up to the late 80s, and are from all walks of life, including those with disabilities.

Claire Freeman, vice chairman and director, said: “Our main aim is to provide a fun environment where people can come to work hard at putting on great shows for the local community.

“Our main event each year is an annual pantomime in January and a summer show in between. “Ticket sales have gone fantastically and we have had really fantastic feedback that just goes to show the local people appreciate some good fun entertainment.”

The next production, in early July, will be Peter Pan and will be showcasing some of the youth team’s talent in this next project.

The club meets every Wednesday 7-10pm at the Iver Heath Village Hall.