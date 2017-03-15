Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Adam Henson will be visiting The Junction in Chroleywood to discuss his latest memoirs and sign books for fans of BBC's Countryfile.

"Like Farmer, Like Son" explores Adam's personal life and experiences and particularly focuses on his relationship whit his hero and father, Joe Henson.

Adam followed in his fathers footsteps by taking over the Cotswold Farm Park, the first of its kind in the world, as well as developing a TV career.

"My father was really passionate about the protection of rare breeds. At the farm park we currently have about 50 breeds of seven different species of animals." He said

"My grandfather, Leslie Henson, was a famous west-end and film star, but my father found solace and a love of farming"

"Dad had a stammer but once he became so well known for his work and campaigning for rare breed conservation, he attracted the media.

"It was his work towards that cause that was recognised by the BBC. He became a presenter on In the Country and Animal Magic.

"I never considered working in television but Countryfile did a presenter search in 2001 and I applied. I've been presenting it ever since."

Adam travels across the country, and indeed the world, visiting farms and conservation sites but he's kept busy at home too.

This spring there are 700 ewes being lambed at the Cotswold Farm Park, and the 140,000 annual visitors to the farm have the opportunity to bottle feed some of the young ones.

He also grows crops on the 1,600 acres of farmland which he manages with his partner. Wheat grown at his farm is even used by Warburtons to make their bread.

Countryfile can attract audiences as large as 9 million on its Sunday primetime slot.

"The British countryside is glorious and people are keen to re-learn where food comes from" said Adam.

"We have an amazing coastline and mountains and nobody is very far from any of our beautiful countryside.

"I think more people should get out there and experience the countryside for themselves."

Adam will be discussing his life and memoirs and signing books at The Junction, Christ Church, Chorleywood on Wednesday March 22, 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and include a copy of Adam's book. You can book online here .

Like Farmer, Like Son by Adam Henson (BBC Books) is out now in paperback.