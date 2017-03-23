Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Gerrards Cross teen is currently said to be having an amazing time in rehearsals for a professional ballet production.

14-year-old Emily Cozens, who goes to Beaconsfield High School, has joined the English Youth Ballet (EYB) for a second time as she rehearses a special double bill.

Emily, who starred in Swan Lake last year for the EYB , will feature in the Nutcracker Suite and Ballet Études at the Salisbury City Hall on April 21 and 22.

More than 150 hopeful dancers turned up for two auditions in November, and director and founder of EYB, Miss Janet Lewis MBE, was on the lookout for talent to join her production.

Miss Lewis said: “EYB is all about providing extra performance experience to young dancers. We saw a very pleasing standard at the audition today and it was lovely to see lots of enthusiasm.”

She added: “The company is especially excited about presenting our newest ballet - Ballet Études in Salisbury.

“The music by Carl Czerny is absolutely beautiful and the ballet cleverly introduces the audience to the rigours of classical ballet training and performance.”