It is about to be the Year of Rooster in Beaconsfield because Jez Butterworth's acclaimed play Jerusalem heads to town at the end of the month.

Beaconsfield Theatre Group's next production is set on St George's Day on the morning of the local county fair.

The play details the troubles of local character Johnny 'Rooster' Byron.

Rooster is about to be evicted from his caravan by the local council, but his ex-partner wants him to take his six-year-old son to the fair and a motley crew of mates wants his ample supply of drugs and alcohol.

The production, directed by experienced local director Mark Oldknow, is very much a family affair.

Playing the lead is Ryan Witney who has long wanted to claim this role.

Ryan’s daughter, Angel, plays Pea and Anthony Sendall and two of his children, Emily and Oliver, are also in the cast.

Jerusalem is a comic, contemporary vision of rural life in England today and contains strong language within the context of speech patterns used by many in their everyday lives.

The play won rave reviews during its first run in 2009, especially for Mark Rylance who played Johnny.

It has appeared on the West End and Broadway since then.

It is being performed at the Beacon Centre Theatre from March 29-31 and April 1 starting at 19.45.

Tickets are £14 (concessions £12) from the box office which opens on 27 th February. There are also £10 student (under 18s) tickets available for the Wednesday and Thursday performances only.

Box Office: 07572 657535 and online at: www.btg-theatre.org.