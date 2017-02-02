Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barely five years ago he was treading the muddy rugby fields of the London Leagues – now Jerry Rice is a world champion skeleton slider.

The 26 year old grew up playing rugby for Amersham & Chiltern, where his two brothers, Dominic and Johnny, still play in the first and second XVs respectively.

But having developed a love of winter sports after spending two seasons sliding the Cretsa run in St Moritz, he contacted British Skeleton and competed for his country for the first time in Lillehammer in late 2012.

Having bagged four podium places, Rice finished second in the 2014-15 Europa Cup standing, but has now gone one better by winning the IBSF Intercontinental Cup.

Despite only finishing fifth in the final race at Lake Placid last Friday, his results in the previous races were enough for the High Wycombe-born athlete to be named men's champion.

His career is still followed closely by his old team-mates back at Amersham & Chiltern, according to the club's first team manager, Charles Owen-Conway.

He said: “We are all very proud of what Jerry has achieved, not least his two brothers, who still play for us. Jerry was a winger, just like Dominic, who is just breaking through to the first team, whereas Johnny plays in the back row or second row.

“I don't think he's played rugby since taking up the skeleton, but he used to do a lot of his fitness and training work down at the club. He was always quick, but a lot of what the skeleton is about is refinining your sprint style and getting off to an explosive start.

“A lot of skeleton and bobsleigh athletes tend to cross over to it from other sports, usually from sprinting more than rugby though.”