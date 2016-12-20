Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Amersham & Chiltern 22 Hertford 24

A great game of rugby ended in huge disappointment for Amersham & Chiltern on Saturday when Hertford scored with the last play of the game.

Expectations were not particularly high as they welcomed third in the table Hertford, who had convincingly beaten them at their ground earlier in the season. While recent performances have been better, results have not gone Chiltern's way, but with a new look back row giving the team some more pace and penetration, they took the game to Hartford from the kick-off.

Again and again the forwards and backs interpassed and drove Hartford back towards their line. From one of these drives it looked odds on that Chiltern would score, but a knock on seemed symptomatic of recent play. However despite Hertford clearing their lines Chiltern came straight back at them and from a quick line out Ryan Cole made a splendid break into the Hertford 22, and a beautiful slip pass saw Johnny Hughes dive over the line near the posts. The try was converted by Andy Fluker.

The Chiltern line out was working better than in recent weeks but with the scrum struggling to cope with a heavier opposition pack. Nevertheless, Hertford could not break through the defensive line splendidly marshalled by George Bartlett and Jordan Scott. These two back row forwards had immense games, making yards in attack and chopping down Hertford players at will.

(Photo: Ross Thomson)

However, in their eagerness to secure the ball, Chiltern did give away numerous penalties during the game and the Hertford 10, who had an excellent game throughout, kicked three penalties in the first half. That said with the score still at 7-3, the ball was worked out to Lloyd Anderson who made a strong run only to be stopped near the corner flag. However his strength kept him in play and Andy Zair was on hand to drive over the line for Chiltern’s second try.

The conversion was missed. but on 33 minutes Fluker kicked a penalty goal and the halftime score was 15-9 to Chiltern Hertford then came out with all guns blazing and put Chiltern under severe pressure especially in the scrum, and it was no surprise when the Hertford 10 kicked another penalty to make it 15-12.

Shortly afterwards, good play from a line out saw the Hertford hooker score wide out to put them in the lead for the first time in the game. Surprisingly, the score remained 17-15 to Hertford until the end of normal time, with Chiltern scrapping and surviving some severe pressure.

Chiltern made ground on several occasions and only a desperate tackle stopped Cam McDonald scoring after an 80 metre break from his own line. Normal time was up, but the boys refused to give in. Several plays were repulsed before a strong tackle deep in the Chiltern half turned possession over. Chiltern kicked on twice and as the ball slid over the Hertford line Ollie Choules was on hand to dive on the ball and score a try which Cam McDonald converted.

(Photo: Ross Thomson)

Five minutes of stoppage time to go and Chiltern defending for their lives. One great tackle gave Chiltern turnover ball and three minutes to run the clock down. For two and a half minutes they did it brilliantly, only for the ball to be lost with 30 seconds left.

Hertford attacked wide out on the left wing before the ball was switched quickly into midfield where, with excellent handling, heartbreakingly Hertford scored near the posts, and with the last kick of the game, their number 10 converted to get them out of jail and snatch a 24-22 victory.

It is difficult to describe the utter desolation on the boys faces as they had been so, so near but it was not to be. The Hertford coach very sportingly came straight over, apologised and said quite simply that they had not deserved to win which was very generous of him.