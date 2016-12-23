Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Richie Williams hopes the heartache of Saturday's last gasp defeat to Hertford will spur on his Amersham & Chiltern side to a push for safety in the second half of the season.

Chiltern have endured a torrid time on their return to National Three London & SE, winning just one game so far and being rooted to the bottom of the table.

But they came agonisingly close to bagging win number two against high-flying Hertford before the visitors instead snatched an undeserved 24-22 victory .

Chiltern led 22-17, through tries from Johnny Hughes, Andy Zair and Ollie Choules, with time up on the clock, only to be denied in the cruellest fashion with the last play of the game.

Head coach Williams said: “We've been through a lot of emotions this season, but this is up there with the worst of them. I felt for the players as they played some of the best rugby we have all season.

(Photo: Ross Thomson)

“To come within 30 seconds of winning is so frustrating, we deserved to win that game. On the other hand, especially last season, we won a few games in similar fashion – so that's just rugby really.

“But the most encouraging thing was it showed we cared, and hopefully they can take all those frustrations and the momentum from the way we played on Saturday into January, when we start up again.”

Chiltern are next in action at Southend on January 7, and until then, Williams is giving his troops a complete break from the game.

He added: “I've decided to give the players a couple of weeks away from it, as it's tough mentally when you're losing every week.

“Hopefully they will come back fresher, and we will surprise a few teams in January and February if they underestimate us.”