Amersham & Chiltern would gladly have Richie Williams spearhead their assault on the London leagues next season, but accept he may call it a say before then.

Last season's London One North champions have had a nightmare return to the national leagues this season, winning only one game and sitting rock bottom of the table.

Nevertheless, they are willing to stand by head coach Williams, who led them to promotion in the first place, but other circumstances may dictate his future.

Team manager Charles Owen-Conway said: “We haven't had the conversation yet, we will probably sit down and discuss next season in the next month or so.

“The only thing with Richie is his partner's father-in-law is terminally ill, so he is having to travel back and forth between here and Derbyshire, added to which he is also the director of rugby for the Hungarian national team.

“If he feels he can physically carry on next season, we will welcome him back. I know he's very frustrated with how this season has gone, and he's not the sort of person to walk away from it. He may want to put things back on an even keel next season.”

Chiltern's latest defeat was a 57-15 mauling at Westcombe Park, and after taking this coming weekend off, it won't get any easier on their return to action on Saturday week, with the visit of second-placed Wimbledon.

Owen-Conway added: “We've been struggling since our best players moved on to a higher level in the summer, and this league is so much stronger than when we were last in it two years ago – there are no passenger teams.

“We should still be in a better position, as we should have won two of our last three games, but a couple of things went against us. No such complaints on Saturday though – Westcombe were big and strong, have played at a higher level and were more streetwise than us.

“We haven't completely given up yet but you have to be realistic. We're still giving it our all and will continue to do so – we will just have to reconcile and regroup in the summer.”