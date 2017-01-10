Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chesham RFC were this week awarded £25,000 towards their Future Building programme from Aviva's Community Fund.

The funds, which were won by virtue of almost 9,000 votes towards Chesham's bid, will go towards the club's plans to build a new clubhouse at Chiltern Hills Academy.

The club have set a June deadline to raise all of the £600k costs, and as of September last year, had raised more than two thirds of it.

But the Aviva funds, one of many revenue streams the club has tapped into, will take a big chunk out of the remainder to be raised.

On the pitch, Chesham return from the Christmas break with an away game at Alchester on Saturday in the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Premier.