Beaconsfield 15 Buckingham 20

Beaconsfield RFC threw away the chance to close the gap on the Southern Counties North play-off spot when they lost at home to promotion rivals Buckingham on Saturday.

After a quick start to the game where Beaconsfield pushed the visitors back in their own half, they finished off the move with an early try from centre Dan Cady. This play continued for a while until Buckingham regained their composure, and after a couple of attacks they eventually went over on the left for a converted try.

Attacking play continued until play was stopped after the referee was caught in a maul and was on the floor, but after he was attended by support staff, the game resumed.

Beaconsfield then attacked driving up field to within 10 metres but then lost the lineout and were pushed back down field. The home side were showing a weakness in their lineout moves, which cost them possession and stopped attacks, while Buckingham were showing more confidence in their lineout wins and holding on to the ball better.

The hosts then got a penalty on the left side which pushed them ahead 8-7, but this was followed by some aimless kicking from both sides, not finding touch. Beaconsfield mounted yet another attack, with the ball going out 10 metres from the visitor's line, but Buckingham won the lineout, putting the ball up field awarded a penalty, which was missed.

They then got a second chance and converted it this time tp go back in front, and after some poor play from both sides, Buckingham put the ball under the post for their first try, which they then converted.

A further penalty put Buckingham 20-8 ahead, at which point Beaconsfield sprang into life for the last quarter, moving the ball out to the right to give Freddie Pugh his chance to narrow the gap with a converted try, but it was too little too late.