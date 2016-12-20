Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beaconsfield 42 Stow-on-the-Wold 12

Christmas came early to Oak Lodge Meadow on Saturday when Beaconsfield, entertaining a young Stow-on-the-Wold side, came away convincing winners in the last league game before the festive break.

The game began with two early tries, the first from Callum Wilkinson shortly followed by one from returning player Chris Creak. The hosts continued in this vein, and although the third attack was successfully halted by Stow, a well taken lineout minutes later saw second row Rick O'Mahony was instrumental in a forward move for the third try, 17-0.

The visitors were a young side lacking in experience, and this gave Beaconsfield the opportunity to clear their 22 time and again. One or two mistakes crept in from players not giving themselves time on the ball, but eventually play became more settled, and again it was Creak who went over for his second to make it 22-0 just before half time.

Beaconsfield's fifth try followed after the break, but Stow came out more determined in the second half, put the hosts under pressure for a while and got the reward with their first try.

Next it was Druju Labri's turn, with some superb cross-pitch running which saw him only stopped at the last minute by several defenders. Beaconsfield's number 12 then took possession, going over for a sprint try just right of the posts.

The fog by this stage was getting quite thick on the pitch, and some sloppy defence from the home side gifted Stow their second try. But again the Beaconsfield forwards took control and their number six forced the ball over the line before a further try on the right rounded off the scoring.