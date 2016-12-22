Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beaconsfield RFC are looking forward to the some home comforts in 2017 after joining David Brent in living life on the road so far this season.

Saturday's 42-12 hammering of Stow-on-the-Wold was a rare home game for Simon Tattersall's men, only their fourth of the season compared to seven away from home.

Callum Wilkinson, Rick O'Mahony, Chris Creak, Gerry Goss, Alex Sping and Joe Brawn all got amongst the tries as Beaconsfield moved up to fifth in Southern Counties North.

Head coach Tattrersall said: “We're quietly going about our business and looking forward to the second half of the season when we will have the reverse fixtures, with seven at home and four away.

“We're nicely placed in the table now too. It may look like Marlow and Bicester are opening up a gap at the top, but they still both have to come to our place.

“It's going to be hard, but we've got a good chance of clawing our way back into it, and we have shown at times that we have a good calibre of players capable of doing it.

“Chris Creak scored two tries on Saturday after just coming back from both a back injury and damaged ribs. He is a talented second rower and a master of the dark arts.

“He is another leader, like Rick O'Mahony, who never gets the credit he deserves. We've got a real group of leaders developing now, which is pleasing.”

Beaconsfield will have to wait for their run of home games, however, as their first game back, on January 14, is another away one at old rivals Aylesbury, who sit third behind Marlow and Bicester.

Tattersall added: “They've got a big day with the opening of their new 4G pitch and a load of RFU dignitaries coming down, so it's up to us to spoil it for them.”