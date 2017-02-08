Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Simon Tattersall admits he has a massive selection headache at Beaconsfield RFC following Saturday’s 36-0 thumping of Wallingford.

Both sides were left plugging gaps in their XV’s after the RFU insisted the fixture, postponed just two weeks previously, be rescheduled on what was originally a free weekend at the start of the Six Nations.

Consequently both sides had players missing who had brought tickets for the international or made other arrangements.

Those from the home side who were watching England at Twickenham may now be fearing for their shirt for this weekend’s trip to basement boys Bletchley, after their stand-ins produced a five-try bonus win and a shut-out to boot.

Tattersall isn’t complaining mind, having been set the kind of dilemma coach’s dream about.

“You set out to challenge players every time they get an opportunity they really go out and play and you tell them if they perform they put a lot of pressure on those that have been ahead of them,” he said. “No player, including our captain can consider themselves to be safe in this team.

"It is the nature of our level that you get fluctuating availability, but players here know if you miss a game you open a door for someone else. We’ve probably got 27-28 players now competing for 17 or 18 spots for Saturday.”

Sporting two debutants, the hosts led 10-0 at the break before easing clear with tries from Idrusi Labri, Tristan Baker, skipper Callum Wilkinson, Tom Leather and Prop Andrew Gallagan whose 20m run to the line Tattersall suspects will get longer and longer as part of club folklore. “He will unbearable at training this week,” he said.

Despite the emphatic win, Tattersall was unrepentant in his criticism of the RFU’s decision to enforce the rule about rescheduling the fixture on such an auspicious date.

“I suspect it affected Wallingford too who also had players missing,” he added.

“All players are amateurs at our level and pick their times for international tickets and other commitments carefully around the original fixture list the RFU produces.

“Two weeks is a short time to rearrange those plans and it makes it seem as if the structure lacks common sense and some of the thinking about it is somewhat old school.”