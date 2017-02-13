Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bletchley 0 Beaconsfield 22

Beaconsfield went up to third in Southern Counties North after earning themselves a comfortable win and bonus point over a side struggling at the bottom of the league in the shape of Bletchley.

The home side began with some pressure, earning themselves a penalty, which they missed. Straight away, Beaconsfield took the attack to them, and a pass from Andy Galligan to Dan Cady on the left wing sent him over for the first try.

Cady then popped up on the right hand side for a quick second try which was converted by Ryan Morgan to take the score to 12-0.

Beaconsfield were having most of the ball and attacks at this point in the game, although Bletchley continued to press at times, and it was only sloppy handling errors that gave them any real chances.

Bletchley changed tactics, using their second row to carry the ball through the centre, where again the visitors gave away possession with careless mistakes, but the game moved on to half time with the score still unchanged.

After the break, Bletchley came out with more self confidence, making it a more balanced game and getting Beaconsfield to work a bit harder.

The third try came from Galligan, who sold a dummy to a defender and went over to the right of the posts, and this was quickly followed up by Josh Rankin, who went over for the fourth try.

All in all, it was a comfortable win for Beaconsfield, and the final score line could have bigger but for a number of errors throughout the game.