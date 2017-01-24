Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beaconsfield High School's U18s indoor hockey team made history after being named the third best in the whole country at last week's Girls’ Schools Super 6s Championships.

Already the best state school side in England, having been the only one to qualify, Beaconsfield performed admirably against nine private school teams at Bromsgrove School to finish third.

With the 10 qualifiers split into two pools of five, Beaconsfield started off by beating Framlingham 3-2, thanks to two goals from Caroline Spence and a Beth Wagge strike, before seeing off a Repton side containing five England players 5-2, with Jade Quelch scoring the crucial fifth.

The following day, Beaconsfield went down 2-1 to reigning champions Millfield, meaning they needed to win their final game by seven goals to top the group, and although they failed to do so, they did beat Hymers 5-2 to qualify for the semis in second place.

There, they lost 3-1 to Cranleigh, despite an equaliser from Spence and some good saves from Sophia Everitt. Also in the team was Beth Wagge, Jenna Wyllie, Lauren Gallagher, Abby Wagge and Lauren Torley.

Meanwhile, the school's U19 and U14 gymnastics teams both competed in the Milano Trio at Beaconsfield’s own sports hall, with both teams achieving exceptional scores to take the titles of regional champions for their categories.

Both teams had to perform an individual vault, an individual floor routine and a team floor routine, with their scores combined to give a total foe the team. They will now both go on to compete in the National Championships.

The U19s team is: Hannah Selli, Kendra Morris and Hannah Aldridge, while the U14s team is Natasha Nowers, Liska Nowers, Lola Gill, Kira Cosgrove and Daisy Barrows.

Headteacher Rachel Smith said: “I am incredibly proud of all the students who competed across the competitions. Once again, their remarkable sporting prowess, combined with their teamwork, focus and motivation, have resulted in success for themselves and their school.”

The sporting achievements don’t end there, however, as the U16 outdoor hockey team has already secured its place at their own National Finals, to be played at Lee Valley Olympic Stadium on March 1-2.