Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

She may have just been voted Young Shot of the Year at the CPSA Awards – but Amy Easeman will have to put the shooting on the back burner in 2017.

The Great Missenden youngster capped a fine 2016, in which she struck gold at both the World Championships and English Open, by beating four other contenders to bag the CPSA award at The Belfrey in Birmingham last week.

But she has already been by her father, also an international shooter, that the focus this year must be on taking her GCSEs at the Misbourne School.

Dad Phil Easeman said: “We are all very proud of Amy, but it will all have to take a back seat this year. You can only really make a career out of shooting if you make the Olympics, and make her discipline, compak shooting, an Olympic sport, there are no guarantees.”

To that end, Amy is lining up a sports course at Aylesbury College after the summer, but her exams wil not stop her taking part in May's European Championships in Poland, and they will be over by August's World Championships in France.

The former will be her first major as a junior having officially moved up from colts, but such is her talent, Amy has been competing against ladies category shooters for years now.

She said of her award: “It just tops off the year and I’m a little overwhelmed. One of the highlights of the year was gaining my first England cap for FITASC, which was topped off by shooting alongside my dad, which was the first father and daughter to make the team together. The award makes it all feel worth it. I was chuffed to have even just been nominated, but to win it is amazing.”

Nick Fellows, chief executive of the CPSA, added: “Amy’s dedication to clay shooting has seen her rise up to become one of the top young shots in the sport. Despite still being at school, her ability to juggle her studies and shooting has been admirable and it has resulted in some great successes in the sport, including wins in the World Championship Sportrap and the English Open. We look forward to seeing her continue to act as a fantastic ambassador for our sport.”

There was also an award for the Easemans' home ground, E.J. Churchill in High Wycombe, which was crowned CPSA Shooting Ground of the Year.

It capped what was also a fine year for the venue, who celebrated their 125th anniversary in 2016 and hosted two CPSA World Shooting Championships.