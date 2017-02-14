Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sadie Lucas broke four more County Championship swimming records as a young Chalfont Otters squad punched above their weight once more in the final round.

Not only did Lucas set new county best times in the 200m backstroke and 50m backstroke, but she was also part of the Chalfont teams who did likewise in the 13&U 4x100m freestyle relay and 13&U medley relay.

Olivia Lee, Daniella Hoyland and Eleanor Martin made up the rest of the both the freestyle and medley teams, the latter of which smashed the previous record by an astonishing seven seconds.

Lucas also picked up 100m and 200m individual medley golds in her age group, while Max Tulloch added to the gold rush with first places in the 12 years 100m and 200m individual medleys, 50m front crawl and 50m butterfly. There was a final gold for Sam Clark in the 200m backstroke too.

Clark, Lee, Tulloch and Harry Gibb all took home silvers as well, while there were bronzes for Hoyland, Lucas, Clark, Gibb, Matthew Aldred, Libby Button, Zebina George and the 11&U boys freestyle relay team.

Altogether, Otters bagged a total of 33 medals and 74 top eight finishes, while overall, from both weekends, they took 56 medals and achieved 131 top eight finishes.

Gibb, Freddie Lucas, Victoria Daley and Arabella Durkin are all now top 10 in the regional rankings for their age group, while in the county aggregate tables, which tallies points for all swimmers irrespective of ages, Sadie Lucas finished fifth among all the girls, and Clark 11 out of all the boys.