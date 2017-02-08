Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Amersham & Chalfont Hockey Club’s fourth XI had the honour of christening the club’s new home at Amersham & Wycombe College this week – and in so doing fulfilled a dream 13 years in the making.

The clubhouse still needs finishing touches so an army mess tent and a collection of portable toilets were part of the backdrop for the visit of Leighton Buzzard 3s.

That though, was all part of the charm of an historic day, where young Jake Rich wrote himself into A&C folklore with the hosts’ first goal at a place they can now call home. A&C won 5-2 as well, to make sure the celebratory bubbly went down all the sweeter.

First XI stalwart Geoff Brown missed all the excitement as he was at an away fixture but nevertheless saluted a massive day for the club.

“Moving into AWC is brilliant for us after what has been 13 years of waiting,” he said. “We now have a home for the next 20 to 25 years in which A&C can continue to grow and grow and grow.

“People like chairman Peter Rowlins, John Spicer and others have put in immeasurable amounts of effort over the last four or five years to make this happen and we owe them a huge debt of thanks.

“We are going to transition over there with immediate effect and the men’s firsts will be playing there on Saturday – I can’t wait.”

As if in celebration, all the club’s senior teams won on Saturday, with the men’s firsts winning 4-2 at MBBO Regional Two promotion rivals Sonning thanks to a hat-trick from Kevin Haigh and a Doug McAteer strike.

“It was a massive win in the context of the league,” added Brown. “There are not many true six-pointers in sport these days, but that was probably as close as you get to one.”

The ladies’ firsts also remain second in Trysports Premier One thanks to a 3-0 win at relegation-haunted Wycombe 2s, with goals from Cathy Hollies, Jess Reus and Emma Hewitt.

Goals from James Bristow and Charlie Newall kept Gerrards Cross men second in MBBO Three with a 2-1 win over Sonning 3s, but the ladies remain bottom of Trysports One after losing 3-0 to Windsor.